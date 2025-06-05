2 suspects arrested after accused of running brothel in San Jose

article

San Jose police have arrested two suspects accused of operating a brothel operation, according to a release on Wednesday.

San Jose residents Yanqiong Xiong and Guijun Zhao were arrested on May 29, and both face human trafficking accusations.

The backstory:

Officers with the San Jose Police Department's Human Trafficking Task Force collaborated with the National Human Trafficking Training Center in combatting human trafficking at what they describe as "illicit massage businesses" throughout the country. Their efforts landed them at two San Jose businesses allegedly operating as brothels, one in the 300 block of West Julian Street and another in the 1800 block of Sheri Ann Circle.

At the businesses, police said three women believed to be survivors were rescued, and officers arrested Xiong and Zhao, saying they were the operators behind the suspected brothels.

Dig deeper:

According to jail records, Xiong, 39, remains in custody without bail at the Santa Clara County Main Jail, whereas Zhao, 45, has since been released.

What we don't know:

Officials did not name the businesses where the brothers were allegedly operating nor specify if Zhao and Xiong were the owners behind the businesses.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case or related incidents is asked to contact SJPD's Human Trafficking Task Force at (408) 537-1999 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.

