2 arrests made in shooting death of San Francisco rapper Lil Yase

A man and woman were arrested in the shooting death of San Francisco rapper Lil Yase, who was killed last year.

Dublin police arrested Jovante Williams and Angel Butler for their roles in the 26-year-old's death. Authorities say Butler and Williams share a child and lived together at an apartment complex not far from where the killing occurred.

Jovante Williams pictured right and Angel Butler shown on the right.

The up-and-coming rapper, whose real name was Mark Alexander Jr., was shot on November 28, 2020 on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway, about a block north of the East Dublin BART parking structure.

He was transported to a medical center where he died from his injuries.

Dublin police said a motive for the fatal shooting remains unknown, but the victim had a relationship with Butler in the past.

The rapper grew up in the Sunnydale housing projects of San Francisco. He made a name for himself on YouTube, where his videos received hundreds of thousands of views.