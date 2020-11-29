Dublin police seek suspects in shooting death of San Francisco rapper Lil Yase

article

A San Francisco rapper, Lil Yase, has been identified as the victim of a homicide early Saturday morning near the East Dublin BART station, Dublin police said Sunday.

The 26-year-old up-and-coming rapper, whose real name was Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr., had been brought to ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton at about 1 a.m. Saturday, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Antonyyo was then taken by ambulance from ValleyCare to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he died from his injuries, Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt said in a news release.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred in the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway, about a block north of the East Dublin BART parking structure. Evidence was collected from that scene, but as of Sunday evening, no suspects had been identified.

Dublin police ask that anyone with information about Antonyyo's shooting contact them at (925) 833-6670.