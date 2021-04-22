Infant twins found dead inside Queens apartment; Mother questioned: NYPD

Twin babies only 46 days old were found dead inside of an NYCHA building in Queens Thursday, said police.

The NYPD made the shocking discovery of the boy and girl at the Woodside Houses on 51st Street just after 3 p.m.

Authorities say they were making a wellness check for apartment 5A after receiving a call from a concerned family member.

The baby boy, identified as Dallis Bentley, was found unconscious in a crib with stab wounds to his body, according to police. When asked where the girl, Dakota, was their mother pointed to the sink where she was found wrapped in a blanket, added cops.

Responding EMS declared the infants dead.

"The children's 23-year-old mother was taken into custody at the scene. A knife was recovered at the scene," said police during a news conference.

The children's mother had no criminal history. An investigation was ongoing.