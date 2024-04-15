2 Bay Area eateries make list of 'most viral' restaurants in US

article

Two Bay Area restaurants made the top 10 in a new list of America’s "most viral" restaurants.

Famed triple Michelin star restaurant French Laundry in Yountville was ranked sixth.

The iconic San Francisco institution "House of Prime Rib" took the ninth slot.

The survey by online gambling company Betway based its rankings on the number of hashtags restaurants received on Instagram.

"There are all kinds of reasons a restaurant might go viral on social media, whether it’s particularly eye-catching decor or simply really good food," Betway noted.

Another California restaurant was named as the number one most viral: Nobu Malibu in Southern California. The survey found the popular celebrity spot was mentioned in 61,447 Instagram posts under the hashtag #nobumalibu.