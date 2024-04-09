Popular pub and restaurant at San Jose's Santana Row to close after 20 years

article

A longtime woman-owned restaurant and pub in San Jose, that for almost two decades served as a go-to for familiar faces, traditional Irish dishes, cocktails, and a couple of rounds of karaoke, has announced it’s closing its doors this month.

Rosie McCann’s Irish Pub & Restaurant has been operating at its Santana Row location for almost as long as the residential and shopping district has been around.

On Friday, the restaurant announced its impending closure, telling its patrons that the decision was made with "a heavy heart."

The restaurant said high operating costs in a post-pandemic environment were to blame.

"This was not an easy decision," Rosie McCann’s shared on social media, adding, "Rising costs, declining sales, and the harsh realities of running a restaurant after the pandemic were too great for this small female run family business to continue."

The restaurant was built from scratch, as owner Mina Shamsaei chose Santana Row to open her second Rosie McCann’s, only a year and a half after the West San Jose shopping district opened.

Over the years, notable guests at the restaurant included former President Bill Clinton, who stopped by for a mojito and classic Irish Banger sausages, according to the restaurant’s website.

(Rosie McCann’s Irish Pub & Restaurant)

Rosie's has offered its customers a mix of traditional Irish dishes along with California cuisine, craft cocktails and beers, and perhaps what will be most remembered by its regulars: a warm, fun, and inviting environment and a place for friends to gather.

(Rosie McCann’s Irish Pub & Restaurant)

On Facebook, the restaurant’s customers expressed their sadness over the closure.

"I’m crying right now. So many memories. Thank you for fun times," Ely Martins commented.

Sharon Mendelson posted, "Rosies was there for me to meet some of my best people."

Deidre Verzic shared that it was at the restaurant that a life-changing meeting happened. "My husband and I went there on the night we met. Nearly 19 years later, we are still going strong!" she wrote.

There were words also from the owner’s niece. "Rosie McCann’s establishment wasn't just a place to dine; it was a haven of warmth, laughter, and unforgettable memories for everyone who walked through its doors," the niece shared. "It's been a beacon of joy, bringing people together and boosting spirits in ways only Mina knows how. Here's to the countless memories created, the lives touched, and the lessons learned."

Shamsaei thanked her customers for their support over the 20 years and also expressed her appreciation to her staff, saying, "It was my honor and pride to lead such an amazing group of people. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to watch you grow in your careers, build your families, and most importantly develop into wonderful people."

The owner invited customers to come by and have a pint before the establishment's closure, and reminded them that it wasn’t goodbye, saying the Santa Cruz site would remain open.

"We will cherish all of our devoted employees, beloved regulars, and everyone who made coming to Rosie’s part of their life," the restaurant said.

Rosie’s said its last day at Santana Row would be April 20.