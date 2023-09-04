2 Bay Area reservoirs at highest levels for this time of year

Water levels are looking good in the North Bay.

The Sonoma Water District says the region's two main reservoirs ended last month with the highest combined storage levels since 1985.

And they are the highest ever for this time of year.

The water level figures for Lakes Sonoma and Mendocino in August follow last winter's record-breaking rainfall.

And they highlight a remarkable change from two years ago when the water storage levels were roughly half of what they are now.

