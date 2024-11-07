2 brothers survive mass shooting, now among 6 victims in deadly Bodega Bay boating accident

Six people were on a 21- foot boat going crab fishing in Bodega Bay, when the vessel started taking on water this past weekend.

Family members said an 11-year-old boy survived, the body of a teenager was recovered, and four others are still missing.

A father and his two sons were among the six people on board.

They are from Tehama County, 100 miles north of Sacramento.

This is the second time tragedy has hit this family.

"He's a great dad. Great, great dad," Tiffany Phommathep told KTVU on Wednesday, referencing her husband, 41-year-old Johnny Phommathep Sr. of Corning, a small northern California city.

He and his 14-year-old son, Jake, are now missing after the boat they were on took on water sometime Saturday afternoon.

His 17-year-old son Johnny Junior's body washed ashore the next day.

They were crab fishing in Bodega Bay.



Tiffany said her husband is an avid fisherman.

During the past six weekends, her husband and their sons had been fishing in either Bodega Bay or Monterey Bay.



This time, they were with a cousin named Prasong and his 11-year-old son, Juladi, along with an adult male friend.

Bodega Bay.

So far, Juladi is the sole survivor.

Tiffany said the boy's father and her husband made sure Juladi had a cooler to float on.

He made it to shore and got help.

Tiffany said everyone on board was wearing a life vest.

She hoped the missing somehow survived and said ,"We hope they drifted onshore where they got out and can't get any help."

This is the second time Tiffany had to cope with tragedy.

Almost exactly seven years ago, she and her sons survived gunshot wounds during a mass shooting where a neighbor shot and killed others while they were near a school parking lot where she was dropping off her sons.

"They've been through so much, both of my sons Johnny and Jake," said Tiffany. "Already one tragedy. They made that one, just to come out here."

While waiting for answers, family members said they're grateful for the lodging, meals and prayers they've received, thanks to many people in Bodega Bay and the Sonoma County Sheriff's office.

"Being able to mourn in peace, not having to figure out where we're going to put our heads at night . What's our next meal," said Andrew Bouna Panyanouvong, the accident victim's relative.



Tiffany said her strength comes from her husband. He's a United States Airforce veteran who served in Iraq, and he's a volunteer firefighter.

He has six children and is the sole provider for his family.



"I feel really bad. It shouldn't be. It's not how they should end," said Tiffany.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said it plans to continue the search each day, weather permitting.



There are two online fundraisers for the victim's families. If you're interested in helping, you can click here and here.

Tiffany Phommathep

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU

