2 children injured after fireworks explosion in Brentwood church parking lot

Two kids are recovering on Monday after an explosion of fireworks in Brentwood in a church parking lot.

East Contra Costa County firefighters said they responded to the scene Sunday at 5:20 p.m. at Neighborhood Church on Birch Street after people said they heard an explosion.

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland with severe injuries to his face, chest and hands, while a 15-year-old girl suffered facial injuries and was transported by her family in a car to an undisclosed local hospital, fire crews said.

Police on scene said parents need to keep a closer eye on situations like these.

"They need to educate their kids that they can't be played with," said Brentwood Sgt. Mitchell Broillette. "That fireworks aren't something to take lightly. You have to take them seriously because of situations like this."

Brentwood police say an investigation is ongoing.

There were no further details released.

An email to the church on Monday wasn't immediately returned.