2 collide into fire truck, critically injured

article

Two people were critically injured when their passenger vehicle collided with a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firetruck Saturday morning.

The incident occurred about 10 a.m. on Interstate Highway 680 South near the Olympic Boulevard exit in Walnut Creek, district spokeswoman Lauren Ono said.

The ladder truck, which has a rear steering position, was blocking a lane of the highway to protect firefighters responding to an earlier vehicle accident, she said.

https://www.baycitynews.com/images/BCN-20240413-FIRETRUCKCOLLISION-01.jpg

Four firefighters who were in the truck when it was hit were not injured, Ono said.

READ ALSO: Fremont fire engine struck twice at scene of freeway collision

Both people in the passenger vehicle were taken to a hospital in critical condition, she said.