Fremont fire engine struck twice at scene of freeway collision

Drivers in two cars struck a Fremont Fire Department engine that had been sent to the site of a freeway collision on Saturday morning.

The driver of one of the cars suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized, according to the fire department. No firefighters were hurt in the crashes.

Firefighters from the fire engine were on northbound I-680, near the Andrade Road exit, to treat a patient who had been hurt in a crash around 7 a.m., authorities said.

The fire engine "was parked protecting the location of the vehicle accident, was struck by two other vehicles, at two separate times," Fremont's fire department tweeted. "Thankfully, no firefighters were injured. "

The cause of the collisions will be investigated by the California Highway Patrol.