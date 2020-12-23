2 custodians found in Dublin school library with chemical smell - one dead, another hospitalized

Dublin police are investigating what was initially a missing persons case that turned out to be two school custodians who were found at work Wednesday morning after not returning home from the night before. One of the janitors is dead and another has been hospitalized. And his mother is now saying that his death could possibly be related to a new coronavirus cleaning solution.

Police responded to Dublin’s Fallon Middle School at 3601 Kohnen Way at around 7 a.m. after a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, who were providing janitorial services at the school, were reported missing.

Police searched the school and found the custodians in the library suffering from unknown medical issues. They also reported an unknown chemical smell upon arrival.

After being taken out into the open air by the officers, the man, who the Alameda County Coroner identified on Thursday as James Covington of Pittsburg, was pronounced dead and the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Alameda County Fire Department’s HazMat unit was called in to check the building for chemicals or hazardous materials. They found no materials and cleared the school for re-entry.

Tamara Covington-White, Covington’s mother, told the San Francisco Chronicle that she had reported them both missing to police hours earlier. She identified the young woman as her son's fiance.

Police "could have saved him if they hadn’t wasted all that time," Covington-White told The Chronicle Wednesday evening. "They were nonchalant. They were just walking around it was like it was no big deal, like I was just over-exaggerating."

Covington-White also told the Chronicle that her son told her that he and his girlfriend had recently received training for use of a new chemical for coronavirus decontamination.

In a statement, Daniel Moirao, interim superintendent of the Dublin Unified School District, noted that there are likely several questions surrounding this unusual set of circumstances, but he asked the community to "avoid speculation" and allow police to do their jobs.

In general, Moirao said the district's deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of our lost colleague and also to the students, staff and community of Fallon Middle School. No matter how strong the Fallon Mustang family is, losing a family member at any time is tragic, but during this time of year, it is devastating."