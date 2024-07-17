2 dead after swept out to sea along Santa Cruz coast

Autopsies are underway for two people who drowned in the ocean off the Santa Cruz coast.

The Santa Cruz County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victims' names once families have been notified. Officials pointed out the incident underscores the dangers of the ocean and the rocks below.

The allure of the Santa Cruz coast on a sunny day turned tragic Tuesday evening.

"(This) particular area (is known locally) as ‘death rocks.’ The current through there can be extremely turbulent, and changes at different times," said Rob Oatey, chief of the Santa Cruz Fire Department.

Around 6:15 p.m., officials said large waves at high tide swept a man and woman, in their late 20s or early 30s, into the ocean near West Cliff Drive and David Way. Locals expressed shock over the loss of life.

"I know there’s a rip current that sometimes forms out here, but that’s super sad," said beachgoer Iliana Hayes, who visits the ocean every Wednesday. "I do think that people from Santa Cruz are a little more used to paying attention to the tides and rip currents and the way coves are formed. But not everybody’s super informed about the ocean."

First responders found the pair face down in the water and started life-saving efforts.

"Eventually swam those victims to the harbor patrol boat where CPR and advanced life support were started," said Santa Cruz Marine Safety Officer Brendan Daly. "We had a real quick response time to get on the scene. Unfortunately, both of those individuals passed away."

Santa Cruz lifeguards urged beachgoers to be aware of sneaker waves and advised them never to turn their back to the ocean.

These were the first two drownings of the year, matching the total number from 2022.

"When we have conditions like this in the summertime, we have a lot of visitors. We’re always on high alert, understanding that those threat conditions can come up unexpectedly," said Daly.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Instagram, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.