2 dead from Napa County vineyard plane crash identified

The victims of a Sunday plane crash in Napa County have been identified, authorities say.

The victims are 61-year-old Scott Killian of Roseville and 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks of Rocklin, according to the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner's Office.

Killian was the pilot, and Hicks was the passenger.

The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed Sunday morning in a Napa County vineyard, after the pilot failed to land at Angwin Airport-Parrett Field.

All the victims died on scene.

The crash started a small fire in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood, and one acre burned before Cal Fire contained the blaze.