2 dead in San Mateo County crash after vehicle goes into water, CHP says

Two people are dead after their vehicle submerged into the waters of a San Mateo County beach Tuesday evening following a crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle ended up in the waters of Bean Hollow State Beach after a collision that involved another vehicle, officials said.

A law enforcement source told KTVU that juveniles may be among the victims.

Cal Fire CZU first reported around 7:20 p.m. that multiple agencies were responding to the area of Bean Hollow Road near Pescadero for a rescue operation involving several vehicles after an accident.

The agency did not immediately provide additional information.

Both lanes of Highway 1 are closed in the area after the double fatality, Caltrans said.

.