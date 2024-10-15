Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao speaks out against recall as critics interrupt her rally

The Brief Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao spoke defiantly against the recall effort Protesters interrupted her rally at Oakland's Chinatown



Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao fought back Tuesday against those calling for her ouster, even while being interrupted by a small but vocal group of protesters in the city's Chinatown.

"Thank you, Chinatown!" Thao said to claps and cheers at Pacific Renaissance Plaza in the heart of the community.

"Of course these issues didn't happen overnight. So they're not going to be solved overnight. But we are already seeing that the work is being done, and the work is working!" Thao said.

As she and supporters spoke, they were interrupted by jeers and chants.

"I think it's unfair. She hasn't had the time to prove her policies and her leadership," said Oakland chiropractor Stewart Chen, adding the recall effort amounts to sour grapes.

"I think we should, in all earnest, give her a chance. Two years is not a lot. It's going to come and go really fast. Two more years," Chen said.

Critics say Thao must be removed because she failed to crack down on crime and fired former Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong. They say she's responsible for sports teams leaving Oakland.

All this, under the specter of an FBI investigation in which agents raided her home. She has not been charged with a crime.

"Mayor Thao, too little, too late," said Edward Escobar of the Coalition for Community Engagement. "You had your chance, Now it’s time to step off. You need to step off and allow Oakland to regain its capacity for success. Oakland has huge potential."

Dennis Itua got into an argument with a Thao supporter.

"I don't think she's ready for this job. I think this job is too much for her," said Itua's wife, Nkem Itua.

The couple, who support the recall of Thao, own African Caribbean Food Market in Old Oakland, which was broken into back in August.

"The problems have been happening in Oakland for years, so I'm not putting all the blame on her, but she cannot meet the moment right now. The things that needed to have been done, haven't been done," Nkem Itua said.

Thao struck a note of defiance, saying, "Look, if you're upset, and you wanna run against me, run against me come 2026 when i'm up for re-elect."

Later in the evening, Thao gave her State of the City address where she touched on a multitude of issues.

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan