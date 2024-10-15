Daylight saving time is nearing an end, when to 'fall back' to longer nights

The Brief Only a few more weeks left of daylight saving. Standard time begins Nov. 3. In 2018, California voters approved Prop. 7, allowing lawmakers to change daylight saving time.



Like clockwork, with the season of pumpkin spice, autumnal leaves, and cooler temperatures, comes the annual practice of turning back the clock.

Set your calendars and get ready for night to fall earlier. 2024’s daylight saving time (DST) is coming to an end in less than three weeks, with standard time set to kick in on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 2 a.m.

For many, the event will offer a chance to sleep in for an hour extra.

But those who dislike the practice find it jarring to their schedules and their internal clock.

As we prepare to "fall back," some might wonder what happened to the implementation of Proposition 7, a state ballot measure approved by voters almost six years ago, allowing the California legislature to change daylight saving time, by either establishing it year-round or getting rid of it.

Under Prop. 7, the change can only happen if allowed by the federal government and also approved by the state legislature with a two-thirds vote.

Without state and federal approval, which has not happened, California will continue implementing the current daylight saving structure.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, which is responsible for the management of the nation's time zones, oversees the observance of DST.

Almost all states, with the exception of Hawaii and most of Arizona, follow the practice.

For those who enjoy the extended daylight, it won’t be until March 9, 2025, that daylight saving returns.