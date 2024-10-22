SFUSD school board approves new superintendent in 6-3 vote

San Francisco schools officially have a new superintendent. Maria Su was voted into the role at a San Francisco Unified School District Board Meeting in the city Tuesday night.

The vote did not pass unanimously; Commissioners Kevine Boggess and Jenny Lam voted against Su's appointment along with the student representative on the board.

Some parents tell KTVU they are hopeful that this new leadership will get the district moving in the right direction, while others had several questions about the new choice.

Parents and community members spoke out at the board meeting, and many parents laid out arguments against the recent changes in the district, which could face a takeover from the state if it doesn’t close its $100 million deficit by December.

"No one wants a state takeover. We need to work together to find a solution. Right now, the ends did not justify the means," said Katrina Tan, the mother of a Spring Valley student said to the board.

Su, the now the former head of San Francisco’s Department of Children, Youth, and Their Families, does not have the legally- required educational background to fill the role.

"Why do you have to go the extreme limbs of waiving legally required credentials so that you can appoint her?" Luce, a parent of a middle schooler in San Francisco, asked the board.

The board's general counsel says it is not unusual for a school district to waive the required educational certifications. The board voted 6-3 to allow Su to take the role without the normal educational certifications and background.

Board President Matt Alexander spoke in support of Su's appointment, saying he was grateful someone with Su's business acumen and experience running a government agency was willing to step in to help calm the chaos that SF has faced over the years.

Parents expressed frustration at the board's vote to allow former Superintendent Matt Wayne to resign from his role with a severance package worth over half a million dollars.

"If we claim our district is in debt, how do we justify giving Wayne a $500,000 plus sendoff?" said Juana, a member of the 5 Elements Youth Collective.

Though immediate school closures are off the table for next year, parents still feel they could come in the future.

Su says she’s ready for the challenges ahead.

"There’s been a lot of chaos over the years, and we have not been communicating clearly and in a timely manner about what we are doing and I need to do that," Su told KTVU.

The families at the meeting on Tuesday are still worried about what changes could come with a potential state takeover. They also expressed frustration at the lack of public input for this decision. However, one board member clarified that superintendent searches are typically confidential.

The board also answered a couple of key questions on Tuesday: firstly, Su will be paid a salary of $320,000 per year, and her contract will last until June 2026. Secondly, if the district does not feel Su is meeting expectations in the role, the district can choose to end her contract without any buyout.