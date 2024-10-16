Union Square boasts splashy new restaurants, big name stores

There are positive developments in San Francisco's Union Square, which has seen a wave of big brands close up shop in the last few years.

Flashy, high-end restaurants and big-brand stores are hoping to inject new life into the tourist destination.

They hope to help revitalize and reimagine the shopping district.

In the kitchen of one of Union Square's newest restaurants, Bombay Brasserie, Executive Chef Thomas George serves up one of his signature dishes - Maine lobster with authentic Indian flavors and a French twist.

George moved from India to San Francisco to open the upscale restaurant - a brand associated with Taj Hotels that has locations around the world, including London, Dubai, and Cape Town.

"Every day has been so exciting... The kind of feedback that we get from the guests, from the local visitors, the guests in the hotel - it's so optimistic and we are really looking forward," said George.

"Being here in Union Square is right in the heart of San Francisco, and we are so glad that we could be part of this whole revival journey," he added. "It gives people one more reason to visit Union Square."

George's dishes, like the Tandoori Salmon, reflect his Indian culture. He also uses locally grown ingredients to help bring out authentic Indian flavors, elevated by French cooking techniques.

The Taj Campton Place also recently renovated its Bistro Bar and plans to update its hotel lobby.

Modern Korean barbecue restaurant ABSteak by Michelin-starred chef Akira Back just held its grand opening on Ellis Street.

Back has a portfolio of locations worldwide in cities including Las Vegas, Paris, Toronto, Seoul, and Singapore.

ABSteak features unique drinks like the K-Pop Margarita, classic Korean dishes, and premium meats cooked on smokeless grills.

"It's been great. Our reservations are pretty booked to the point where we have to limit the amount. I get a lot of inquiries both for our private dining rooms, banquet rooms, and just in general," said Beverage Director and Corporate Trainer Shane Martinez. "We're hoping this is kind of the beginning of San Francisco, especially Union Square, coming back."

Union Square's average monthly visitor count in the second quarter of this year topped 1 million, a 12% increase from the first quarter, according to the Union Square Alliance.

"I came in on BART, and it seems like it's coming back, it feels more vibrant than it was before," said Leslie Siegel of Alameda, who dined at ABSteak. "And this being here is a great opportunity and the first start to seeing us coming back."

The area is seeing an uptick in tenants. About two dozen eateries or shops have opened in 2024.

Rolex just moved to Post Street. Patek Phillipe is set to open its doors soon, and Brietling opened earlier this year.

High-end fashion labels Max Mara and St. John also relocated to Post Street.

The Westin St. Francis is also planning to open a new lobby bar and restaurant later this year.

"This is definitely a transitional period for Union Square," said Union Square Alliance CEO Marisa Rodriguez. "We are coming off strong momentum. There have been some hiccups along the way, but really a lot of forces coming together, people working really hard in the community to really bring this location back."

Nintendo on Powell Street is a highly anticipated opening for next year.

Tyler Florence's cafes Miller and Lux Provisions are also expected to undergo renovations on the Union Square plaza in 2025.

"You're seeing this new reimagined moment, where business is actually meeting the moment of this new era," added Rodriguez. "What do people want, they want experiences, they want luxury, they want to feel really good, they want to spend their money in a way that feels like 'wow, that was something truly unique, new, awesome."