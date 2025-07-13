2 dead, including juvenile, in separate Russian River drownings

article

Two people, including a juvenile, died in separate drownings on the Russian River on Sunday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

First incident happened at Monte Rio Beach

What we know:

The first incident was reported around 2:53 p.m. at Monte Rio Beach, where two juveniles were seen struggling in the water. Bystanders were able to rescue one of them, but the second juvenile could not be located immediately, officials said.

Deputies arrived and found the second juvenile underwater after about 20 minutes. They performed CPR, but the minor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Second incident happened at Martinelli Beach

What we know:

Less than an hour later, at 3:49 p.m., deputies responded to another drowning at Martinelli Beach, where a man was found unresponsive in the water.

He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased," the agency said.

The identities of the victims in the unrelated incidents have not yet been released.