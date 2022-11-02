2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days

Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days.

The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

Officials said he suffered from a cardiac arrest and died of "numerous medical ailments." Muhammad had been in jail for allegedly violating a term of his attempted murder charge stemming from Oakland. Muhammad had been in the hospital since Oct. 24.

Two days before Muhammad died, Nelson Peter Chia, 73, of Oakland died by suicide in a more high-profile case.

He had been booked into jail the night before about 10 p.m. on suspicion of masterminding a murder-for-hire plot against his longtime girlfriend, dentist Lili Xu.

By 2 p.m. on Oct. 28, deputies found he had attached some sort of makeshift ligature around his neck to the cell doorknob in the intake area, a law enforcement told KTVU.

Police said that Chia allegedly hired Hasheem Bason, 33, of Stockton to kill her on Aug. 21 for financial gain.

Bason is now in custody at Santa Rita Jail. He has not yet entered a plea.

Chia and Muhammad's deaths mark the 60th and 61st in-custody deaths at Santa Rita Jail since 2014. Twenty of those deaths have been by suicide.

