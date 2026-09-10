San Jose police arrest woman seen in viral video accusing dad of sex-trafficking daughter

The Brief The woman seen in a video that went viral in San Jose has been arrested by police. In the video, the woman accuses a father of sex-trafficking his own daughter. The dad is self-described as being "brown", while the daughter is "half-white" The woman was arrested for stalking and hate crimes for a series of incidents, including one at a South San Jose high school on Sept. 9



A woman seen accusing a father of sex trafficking his daughter in a viral video out of San Jose has been arrested for multiple incidents, police say.

San Jose police arrest woman

What we know:

The 47-year-old woman, who has not been identified by police, was booked for multiple crimes, including stalking and hate crimes. On Thursday, the San Jose Police Department said the arrest is for more than one incident.

Alleged crimes

Dig deeper:

Police said on Sept. 6, the woman approached the two victims while she was driving a car. Police said she made "discriminatory remarks" at them.

On the video, taken by the father Sunday morning in the Almaden neighborhood, the woman claims she works with "the feds," tells the man to have a good day, but adds, "I'm making sure that you're not sex-trafficking this poor little girl, who's very unhappy to be with you. It doesn't look like your child."

The man describes himself as being "brown" and that his daughter is "half-white."

The woman continues, "That's a white little girl, and you're a man of color, so I believe you're either buying or selling or trafficking this child." She tells the father that she is recording him.

After the altercation, the woman takes off in her car.

SJPD said they responded to the report of this hate-motivated incident on the 6400 block of Aspen Creek. Police said the woman approached the father and daughter in her vehicle multiple times.

Police said they used automated license plate reader technology to track the suspect down. They said they found her to be involved in a series of other incidents in San Jose, including one three days later on Sept. 9 at a high school in South San Jose.

Family did not comment

On Wednesday, KTVU reporter Henry Lee tracked down the Honda Fit the woman was driving during the viral incident in a different part of the Almaden neighborhood. The father of the woman dismissed our reporter and would not comment on the situation.

KTVU has learned that the woman was reported missing by her family for some time in 2022. A relative said the suspect was experiencing "significant mental health issues."

Booked into Santa Clara jail

San Jose police said their assaults unit conducted a comprehensive investigation before arresting the woman and booking her into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The Source The information for this story was gathered from a press release from the San Jose Police Department, and previous reporting by Henry K. Lee of this viral video incident.