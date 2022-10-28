73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland's Little Saigon dentist

Oakland police have arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned.

One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August.

KTVU cameras on Thursday night captured the arrest of one of those suspects at police headquarters.

KTVU has learned that he is Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the longtime boyfriend of Lili Xu, the slain dentist.

Jail records show he is in custody on suspicion of murder.

Records also show that Hasheem Bason, 35, has also been booked for murder. His relationship to either Xu or Chia has not been made clear.

Police have not yet officially released the name of either of the suspects.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley will discuss the case at a news conference at police headquarters at 2 p.m. Friday.

A community leader identified the woman killed during a robbery attempt in Oakland as Dr. Lili Xu, 60. Xu was a dentist who had offices in Chinatown and Castro Valley.

Surveillance video in August showed Xu and her boyfriend pull up in their Mercedes to park on the side of the street – indicating that Chia could not have been the shooter.

Within seconds, a white Lexus pulls up alongside them. Then screams and three gunshots can be heard.

Whoever was driving the Lexus has not been made public.

"For some unknown reason the individual fired multiple rounds, striking the victim," Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at the time."This crime was senseless, unfortunate, and the Little Saigon neighborhood has been impacted by violence the last several weeks."

Xu's death drew hundreds to a vigil, where community members remembered her as a wonderful dentist and avid ballet dancer at the East Bay Shi Ballet School.

At the time, some assumed that Xu's death was a racist attack on an Asian-American woman in an attempted robbery gone bad. But the arrests of her boyfriend and another man now appear to contradict this assumption.

Oakland Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement at the time, calling for justice for the woman, who was killed near 5th Avenue and East 11th Street.

"I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman in broad daylight this afternoon in Oakland's Little Saigon," Bas said. "There was an attempted robbery in the middle of the afternoon, she was shot and killed."

Community members also assumed that this was a random act of violence and that her ethnicity had something to do with her death.

In August, Stewart Chen, president of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council, said, "I'm so sick and tired of hearing Asian Americans being targeted."