2 die in submerged car during Millbrae flooding; others escape

Two people died on Thursday in Millbrae when the car they were driving got submerged in deep standing water that flooded an underpass with a steep grade.

San Mateo County Sheriff's Detective Javier Acosta told KTVU that the pair had driven through a lot of water at Hemlock Avenue and Hillcrest Boulevard about 5:45 a.m.

"The water was rising rapidly," he said, noting that the rain was coming down heavily at that hour of the morning.

But firefighters didn't originally see the pair submerged in the water.

At first, crews spotted another person standing on top of the roof of a nearby car in the same spot, Acosta said.

It was only after firefighters rescued that person – and drained the deep underpass – that they realized two people in another car had essentially drowned.

Acosta reminded drivers not to pass through standing water, especially if it's more than six inches deep.

The rain caused havoc throughout the Bay Area, though not as deadly.

Rock slides occurred in the North Bay, trees fell in the East Bay, and flooding caused an Uber passenger to miss his flight in San Francisco.

In Contra Costa County, a big rig was struck by an Audi driver and plunged off the overpass onto the road in Lafayette, though the California Highway Patrol has not said if the accident was rain-related.

