Bay Area rain causes rockslides, Uber passenger stuck in flooded waters

The much-needed rain pounding the Bay Area on Thursday was a delight for anyone interested in getting out of the drought, but caused havoc for anyone driving in the wet weather.

For instance, Uber passenger Rachid Dahnoun from Bodega Bay was on his way to San Francisco International Airport to visit his in-laws in New Jersey when his driver drove into swift flooding waters on Highway 1 near Valley Ford in West Sonoma County.

The driver's BMW stalled out and they were stuck in the water until the Coast Guard and firefighters came to their rescue.

Though Dahnoun got out safely, he didn't think he'd make his flight.

Also in the North Bay, the National Park Service tweeted that a rockslide on Muir Woods Road was blocking access to Muir Woods from the north.

Down south on the Peninsula, there was plenty of flooding, too.

Cal Fire tweeted video showing a swampy area along Highway 1 near the Half Moon Bay airport.

And in Millbrae, East Hillcrest was closed between Hemlock and Aviador avenues, because of flooding, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

In the East Bay, northbound Highway 13 just past Redwood Road in Oakland was completely blocked by a large tree across the road.

And in nearby Lafayette, a big rig was struck by an Audi driver and plunged off the overpass onto the road, The California Highway Patrol has not said if the accident was rain-related.

The wet weather isn't ending any time soon.

Thursday's forecast for the Bay Area shows rain and wind with a break on Friday.

And then the rain will return on Saturday and again on Monday with very cold temperatures.