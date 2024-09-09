2 exotic birds stolen from Concord pet shop

A pet shop owner in Concord is hoping for the safe return of two exotic birds who were stolen over the weekend.

Someone broke into Feathered Follies and stole Tofu, an umbrella cockatoo and Plato, an African red-belly parrot that was staying at the shop temporarily.

The thief smashed a window to slip inside, owner Mercedes Kemp said.

Kemp said she believes Tofu was the target.

"Most people think it's someone who wants to sell him and get money for him," Kemp said. "He's a beautiful bird. He's a happy bird. He's a good quality bird."

Kemp said the cockatoo is worth a few thousand dollars.



The shop owner says she was told a detective will be assigned to the case on Monday.