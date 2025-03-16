Expand / Collapse search

2 flee after passenger dies in early morning Hayward crash

By Katy St. Clair
Published  March 16, 2025 10:25pm PDT
HAYWARD, Calif. - One person was killed early Sunday morning in Hayward when the vehicle they were in collided with a curb and tipped on its side, according to police.

Just before 3:30 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Gresel Street on a report of a single-vehicle collision.     

Police discovered that a vehicle had struck the east curb of Mission Boulevard and rolled onto its driver side, coming to a rest near the curb.    

A 41-year-old passenger in the car from Hayward was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.     

According to police, witnesses on scene reported two unidentified males fleeing the scene of the collision.     

"Drugs and alcohol have not been ruled out as a factor in the collision," police said.    

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision should please contact the Hayward Police Traffic Bureau at (510) 293-7066. 

