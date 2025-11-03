2 Folsom correctional officers attacked

Two correctional officers at California State Prison, Folsom, were hospitalized after being attacked by an inmate over the weekend, authorities said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the assault happened Sunday as the officers were escorting the inmate from his cell so staff could conduct a search.

Officials said the officers used physical force and chemical agents to subdue the inmate, and an improvised weapon was later recovered at the scene.

The department is investigating the attack as attempted homicide.

The 48-year-old inmate, whose name has not been released, is serving a 17-year prison sentence for spousal abuse, according to corrections officials.