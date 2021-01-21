2 found dead in Belmont hotel room after suspected drug overdose

article

Two people were found dead of a suspected drug overdose at a hotel in Belmont on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded at 2:52 p.m. to a medical call at the Hyatt House Belmont/Redwood Shores hotel at 400 Concourse Drive and found a 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman dead inside a room there, police said.

Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe the pair died of drug overdoses, but will look into any other possibilities while awaiting toxicology results from the San Mateo County coroner's office. The names of the man and woman are not yet being released.