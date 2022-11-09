2 frontrunners now in Oakland mayoral race

After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao.

That's the latest according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Taylor was leading with 53% of the vote, and Thao had 47%. Still, final results might take days to come in as all the ballots haven't been counted yet.

In ranked choice voting, if no candidate gets a majority in the first round, then the last-place candidates are eliminated.

And the people who voted for those last-place candidate then have their second choice counted.

At their respective election parties Tuesday night, both Taylor and Thao struck positive tones.

"It's too early to declare victory," Taylor said. "We're still receiving the positive affirmation we know is coming our way."

Thao told thanked her supporters telling them: "We ran a strong campaign."

Thao was endorsed by the Democratic Party; Taylor won the endorsement of Schaaf, as well as the mayors in San Francisco and San Jose.