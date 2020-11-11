2 homicide victims found along highway, Mono County sheriff says

article

A snowplow driver in Mono County found two bodies by the side of a highway, the sheriff's office said.

The man and woman were the victims of a double homicide, according to the sheriff's office statement.

A Caltrans driver found the bodies on Highway 395 near Bridgeport on Monday morning. The area is north of Yosemite National Park and near the Nevada border.

"It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation led to the closure of a section of the highway for much of the day.

The victims were not from Mono County, the sheriff said, but nothing else was revealed about their identities.

Few other details were immediately available about the crime, including whether the killings took place at the scene or if the bodies were brought there.