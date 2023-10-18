2 hospitalized after crash in Posey Tube

article

Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the Posey Tube Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Reports first came in around 11:13 a.m. about a crash in the tube, which connects the cities of Oakland and Alameda.

The Alameda Fire Department confirmed that three vehicles were involved in the crash in the eastbound direction of the Posey Tube. Two people were injured and required medical treatment.

They were taken to a local hospital and their current condition has not been disclosed.

Caltrans was called to the scene to remove the involved vehicles from the tunnel.

Authorities have not provided information regarding the cause of the crash.