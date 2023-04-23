2 injured in overnight Oakland shooting: Police

Two were injured in an overnight shooting in Oakland, authorities said. One of the victims is currently in "grave conditions" and is not expected to survive.

Oakland police said the shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of 91st Ave. The two victims were found there and taken to a local hospital, according to officials.

The first victim is a Richmond resident and the second victim is from El Sobrante. The second victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are not releasing the names of the victims. No other information on the victims was provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.