2 inmates escape from Marsh Creek Detention Facility, residents asked to lock homes and cars

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office is looking for two inmates who they say escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility in Clayton.

Officials describe both inmates as Hispanic males. The first inmate is 33-years-old, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes. The second inmate is 28-years-old, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. Both inmates are wearing all white or all yellow.

Officials are asking residents to lock their homes and vehicle and say people should not try to contact the inmates.

Report any suspicious subjects to Sheriff's Office dispatch at 925-646-2441 .

