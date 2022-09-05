Sideshow shuts down streets in San Francisco's Mission District

Video taken on the streets of San Francisco's Mission District Sunday night showed a wild sideshow.

The sideshow happened just after midnight at the intersection of Duboce and Valencia.

Crowds and spinning cars completely shut down the intersection for about 15 minutes, witnesses said.

Police eventually broke up the crowds, but it's not clear whether any arrests were made.

Drivers around the Bay Area have been frustrated with illegal sideshows popping up all over the area.

Last week, a sideshow broke out near the Oakland airport blocking traffic for nearly an hour.