2 juveniles injured in freeway shooting

Two juveniles in the backseat of a car were injured by a shooting on I-880 near Hesperian Boulevard on Saturday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The minors, whose ages were not revealed, suffered what police said were non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized.

The Highway Patrol aid that the driver, whose relationship to the wounded kids is not known, pulled over after the shooting on the northbound side of the freeway at approximately 7:05 p.m.

The investigation closed the northbound lanes for 30 minutes.