2 juveniles suffer minor injuries after tree snaps from high winds in San Jose park

By KTVU staff
San Jose
Tree snaps in a park. Two juveniles suffered minor injuries. San Jose Fire Department.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two juveniles were injured at a San Jose park on Tuesday when a large tree broke and fell during high winds. 

San Jose Fire Department posted to social media that crews were at the scene of Los Pasesos Park on the 100 block of Avenida Grande. The tweet simply says the two juveniles were transported with minor injuries. The incident happened at around 1:40 p.m.

No further details are available. 