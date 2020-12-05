Expand / Collapse search
2 kids killed while playing mini-golf in Florida with parents

By FOX 35 News Staff
FOX 35 Orlando
Police yellow tape delineating a crime scene

PANAMA CITY BEACH - Two children were killed on Friday afternoon after a vehicle drove into the mini-golf course where they were playing with their parents. 

According to the Panama City News Herald, the 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park on Front Beach Road when the crash happened. 

The news outlet reports that the family was visiting from out of the state, according to the public information officer at City of Panama City Beach. 

MORE NEWS: Florida man accused of fatally shooting woman, 3-month-old baby

Reports state that Scott Donaldson careened from the westbound lanes of the road and struck the children. One child reportedly died on the scene. The other died at a local hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to reports.

