2 killed, 1 injured in East Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in East Oakland on Saturday night.
What we know:
Oakland Police Department officers were sent about 8:15 p.m. to the 6400 block of Foothill Boulevard to investigate multiple ShotSpotter activations in the area, according to a department statement.
Officers found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene, and they were taken to a hospital, where one of them died.
A woman was found shot in the 2800 block of 64th Avenue, and she was declared dead at the scene, police said.
What we don't know:
Neither victim was identified by authorities.
An investigation into the killings is ongoing, and no suspect information or motive was immediately available.
The Source: Oakland Fire Department, Oakland Police Department