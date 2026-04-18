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2 killed, 1 injured in East Oakland shooting

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Updated  April 19, 2026 10:35am PDT
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KTVU FOX 2
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The Brief

    • Oakland Police Department officers were sent about 8:15 p.m. to the 6400 block of Foothill Boulevard to investigate multiple ShotSpotter activations in the area.
    • Officers found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene, and they were taken to a hospital, where one of them died.
    • A woman was found shot in the 2800 block of 64th Avenue, and she was declared dead at the scene.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two people were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in East Oakland on Saturday night.

What we know:

Oakland Police Department officers were sent about 8:15 p.m. to the 6400 block of Foothill Boulevard to investigate multiple ShotSpotter activations in the area, according to a department statement.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene, and they were taken to a hospital, where one of them died.

A woman was found shot in the 2800 block of 64th Avenue, and she was declared dead at the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

Neither victim was identified by authorities.

An investigation into the killings is ongoing, and no suspect information or motive was immediately available.

The Source: Oakland Fire Department, Oakland Police Department

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