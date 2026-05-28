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The Brief A nearly 7-hour free music festival will be held in San Francisco. The rooftop event will take place 70 feet above ground at Salesforce Park.



A free daylong music festival will take place next month, high above San Francisco in a downtown rooftop park.

What we know:

On Saturday, June 6, hundreds are expected to ascend atop the Salesforce Transit Center for the San Francisco Old Time & Bluegrass Festival, which will be held at Salesforce Park.

What they're saying:

"Pack your picnic blanket and enjoy an afternoon of Bluegrass and Old-Time music across 2 park stages," organizers said, noting there will also be food and drinks available for purchase.

Attendees at the San Francisco Old Time & Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Credit: Michael Pegram)

The event, presented by Bluegrass Pride in partnership with the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, will mark its fourth year.

Salesforce Park

Dig deeper:

Soaring 70 feet above ground, the 5.4 acre park has been described as a lush rooftop oasis marked with 600 trees, some 16,000 plants and open grassy areas.

The lush 5.4 acre Salesforce Park has 600 trees and thousands of plants.

The public park, which spans the length of the entire Salesforce Transit Center, also has an amphitheater, a massive fountain and a walking trail that's lined with benches.

Benches line Salesforce Park's walking trail in San Francisco.

Pride Month

The festival comes on the first weekend of Pride Month, and organizers said the event has become a signature June Pride event at Salesforce Park.

SEE ALSO: 12th annual Bay Area Book Festival, a bold, Berkeley-based literary extravaganza

Almost a dozen acts will perform on either the park's main plaza or central lawn.

The lineup for the festival includes many local bands and musicians from Northern California’s vibrant bluegrass community.

The festival kicks off at 11:15 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m.

Full list of the festival’s performers:

• The BG Stringband

• Square dance called by Robin Fisher

• The Jimmy Touzel Bluegrass Explosion

• Critical Grass

• Bitchcraft

• The Deep Thicket Dwellers

• Spencer Krenz & Friends

• Bluegrass Holiday

• Rare Company

• Significant Otter

• The Rounder Circle

The Source Information for this story came from KTVU's correspondance with TJPA Communications and Legislative Affairs Director Lily Madjus Wu.



