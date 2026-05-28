Surfer dies from injuries after distress call at San Francisco's Ocean Beach

The Brief A surfer in distress at San Francisco's Ocean beach has died from their injuries, officials say. The SF Fire Dept. says an off-duty lifeguard as well as on-duty lifeguards initially came to the distressed surfer's rescue. The unidentified, adult-male surfer was brought back to shore and was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.



A surfer in distress at San Francisco's Ocean Beach died from their injuries, the city's fire department says.

What we know:

Thursday at 1:20 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department received the distress call near Lincoln Way.

That's when an off-duty National Park Service lifeguard, who was surfing in the area, spotted the local surfer waving his hands above his head. On-duty NPS lifeguards also noticed the distress signal, fire officials said.

The rescue surfers headed toward the adult surfer in distress, who was face down, unconscious and not breathing, fire officials said.

Fire officials respond to a surfer in distress at San Francisco's Ocean Beach. Photo courtesy the San Francisco Fire Department.

The lifeguards initiated life-saving measures as they brought the surfer back to the shoreline. That's when the fire department was able to take the injured surfer to the hospital after giving additional medical attention.

The surfer was initially listed in critical condition, but officials later confirmed the surfer had died.

Fire officials thanked the lifeguards and 9-1-1 callers for their efforts.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the surfer who died.