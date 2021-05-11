2 killed in Berkeley collision that disrupts PG&E service

A driver and passenger were killed when their car collided with another vehicle in Berkeley on Tuesday afternoon, city police said.

A utility pole was damaged in the collision too, which PG&E said will affect power to approximately 1,000 people for several hours, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Authorities said a female passenger in a 4-door sedan was pronounced dead on Marin Avenue, between Spruce and San Benito streets, at 1:29 p.m.

The sedan's male driver died later at the hospital, according to police.

A woman driving the other car suffered what police called "moderate injuries" and was taken to a hospital for treatment.