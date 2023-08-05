Expand / Collapse search

2 Legionnaires' disease deaths linked to Richmond spa

RICHMOND, Calif. - Contra Costa Health Services announced they are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' disease connected to a Richmond day spa, after two people who visited the Zen Day Spa in Richmond died this past week. 

A 46-year-old Richmond man and a woman who sought care at Kaiser Oakland, both died after suffering from symptoms of Legionnaire’s disease. Both reported visiting the same spa days before their symptoms began. 

In a press conference Saturday afternoon in front of the closed spa, Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia and Dr. Meera Sreenivasan, who serves as a deputy health officer, gave details of the investigation. 

"We learned about one death on Thursday afternoon, on Friday morning, another. It was on Friday afternoon we connected it to this facility. Two Kaiser hospitals, who treated the two patients, reported the deaths to the county health department," said Sreenivasan.

According to Gioia, the Zen Day Spa reportedly did not have either a business permit or an environmental health permit, which are required. 

"You have a business that failed to get a permit. So, that’s illegal," he said. "Whether or not they have a city permit we don’t know that for this business, but they didn’t have a permit for the spa and the reason you get a permit is to make sure that you meet state and county health standards."

Contra Costa Health Services asks that anyone who visited the Richmond day spa within the last two weeks, get screened by a doctor or clinic, especially if they are having symptoms. 

Legionnaires' disease, presents itself as a "severe form of pneumonia that can result in hospitalization." The incubation period is around two to 14 days.

Symptoms include: 

  • Shortness of breath
  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Cough

The Legionella bacterium is treatable if detected early. Typically, the bacteria grows in standing or pooling water. 

One visitor to the Zen Day Spa has recovered after he contracted the bacteria from the spa. 

"Legionnaire’s disease is highly unlikely to spread from one person to another," Sreenivasan said.

Preliminary results on samples taken from the water at the spa are expected early next week.

In addition to Contra Costa Health Services' investigation of the case, Gioia stated the county is also reaching out to physicians, hospitals, and clinics to be aware of potential cases. 

