2 men charged after woman's burned body found on Antioch trail

Two men will be arraigned Thursday on felony charges in the death of a woman whose body was found badly burned last week near a trail in Antioch.

Ashton Montalvo, 32, and Deangelo Laraye Boone, 39, are both facing arson and mutilation charges in the death of 25-year-old Mykaella Sharlman, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Montalvo has two special allegations due to a prior conviction for first-degree residential burglary, according to the district attorney's office.

Both suspects are set to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Contra Costa County Superior Court in Martinez.

Sharlman's body was discovered Oct. 17 on the Mokelumne Trail near Gentrytown Drive. Police are still investigating the death.