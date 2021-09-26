2 men killed in early morning Oakland shooting

article

Police are investigating after two men were fatally shot early Sunday morning near Oakland's Laurel District.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 1:55 a.m. to the 3700 block of High Street, according to a release from Oakland police.

The two men, ages 21 and 26, were found with gunshot wounds and officers provided aid to the victims until emergency crews arrived. Both men died at the scene, police said.

The victims' names have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at 238-7950.