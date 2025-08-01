2 men shot in Hayward; investigation underway
HAYWARD, Calif. - Two men were shot in Hayward on Friday night, and police were searching for the shooter.
What we know:
The Hayward Police Department received reports of a shooting in the area of 27369 Manon Ave. about 8:50 p.m., the department’s Officer Jessica Banuelos told KTVU.
Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The second man later walked into St. Rose Hospital – a little under two miles away from the scene of the shooting – with gunshot wounds, and he is currently receiving treatment, the HPD said.
What we don't know:
The two victims’ conditions were not known.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the HPD said no suspects have been taken into custody.