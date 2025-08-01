Expand / Collapse search

2 men shot in Hayward; investigation underway

Published  August 1, 2025 10:10pm PDT
The Brief

    • The shooting occurred in the area of 27369 Manon Ave., according to the Hayward Police Department.
    • One man was found at the scene and taken to a hospital, while the second victim later walked into St. Rose Hospital seeking treatment.
    • An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the HPD said no suspects have been taken into custody.

HAYWARD, Calif. - Two men were shot in Hayward on Friday night, and police were searching for the shooter.

What we know:

The Hayward Police Department received reports of a shooting in the area of 27369 Manon Ave. about 8:50 p.m., the department’s Officer Jessica Banuelos told KTVU.

Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second man later walked into St. Rose Hospital – a little under two miles away from the scene of the shooting – with gunshot wounds, and he is currently receiving treatment, the HPD said.

What we don't know:

The two victims’ conditions were not known.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the HPD said no suspects have been taken into custody.

