2 men shot in Hayward; investigation underway

Two men were shot in Hayward on Friday night, and police were searching for the shooter.

What we know:

The Hayward Police Department received reports of a shooting in the area of 27369 Manon Ave. about 8:50 p.m., the department’s Officer Jessica Banuelos told KTVU.

Officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second man later walked into St. Rose Hospital – a little under two miles away from the scene of the shooting – with gunshot wounds, and he is currently receiving treatment, the HPD said.

What we don't know:

The two victims’ conditions were not known.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the HPD said no suspects have been taken into custody.