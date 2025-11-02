2 men shot in Napa; investigation underway

article

Two men were shot and wounded in Napa on Sunday evening, and authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Napa Police Department officers were sent about 5:25 p.m. to the 700 block of Greenbach Street on reports of the shooting, according to a department statement.

Police learned at the scene that two men had been shot, but had taken themselves to a hospital before officers arrived. Both of the men were reported to be in stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.