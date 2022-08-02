2 more found dead in McKinney Fire, bringing death toll to 4

article

Authorities say two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state's largest blaze of the year.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that search teams discovered the bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96.

Two bodies were also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River.

More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday.