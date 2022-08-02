Expand / Collapse search

2 more found dead in McKinney Fire, bringing death toll to 4

Wildfires
Associated Press
Property in the community of Klamath River lies in ruins after it burned in the McKinney Fire in the Klamath National Forest northwest of Yreka, California, on July 31, 2022. - The largest fire in California this year is forcing thousands of people t (Getty Images)

YREKA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say two more bodies have been found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state's largest blaze of the year.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that search teams discovered the bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96.

Two bodies were also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River.

More than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have burned in the McKinney Fire since it erupted last Friday.