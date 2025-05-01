2 more smash-and-grabs; victims complain OPD doesn't respond fast enough

At least two businesses were hit with smash-and-grabs in Oakland on Thursday in crimes where the victims complained that Oakland police didn't respond fast enough.

The suspects walked into Express Gas and Mart on High Street at about 4:30 a.m.

An employee said they grabbed cigarettes and demanded access to the safe.

She said when she called 911, the dispatcher told her that officers were too busy to immediately respond.

Fifteen minutes later, burglars hit a 7-Eleven at MacArthur and Lincoln.

Ali Albasiery, president of the Bay Area Small Merchant Chamber of Commerce, rejects the city's suggestion that crime is down.

"People are not reporting anymore," he said. "People are sick and tired of reporting. When they tell you to report it, report online. And who's it going to report to? What's the benefit of you reporting it?"



Thursday's smash-and-grabs come after arrests for two break-ins at the 7-Eleven at Grand Avenue and Mandana last week.

Oakland police did not respond to questions about how long it took police to arrive at the crime scenes on Thursday.

