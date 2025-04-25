Thieves target same Oakland 7-Eleven 2nd day in a row

The Brief The same Oakland 7-Eleven was targeted on Friday for the second consecutive day in an overnight theft. Oakland police arrested four people for a string of smash-and-grabs, including this 7-Eleven, on Thursday. A fifth suspect is outstanding and police are looking for another crew, too.



Shortly after midnight on Friday, police were called to the convenience store at Grand Avenue and Mandana Boulevard near Lake Merritt.

Workers inside the store, which includes a gas station, said a car full of about a dozen people pulled up to the store. Video shows a big rock had been thrown through the broken glass of the front door.

A clerk said the thieves attacked him, told him to open the cash register and ran away with the money.

The same clerk was there early on Thursday morning as well, when a crew inside a black SUV was part of a smash-and-grab about 4:30 a.m. at the same spot.

He said he told his boss that Thursday would be his last day. But his boss begged him to stay.

"They told me, please do your last shift," he said. "So I came back."

The 7-Eleven was one of six smash-and-grab thefts reported in Oakland on Thursday, police said, that were spread throughout town.

Visual evidence from the scene showed an abandoned SUV without license plates backed into the storefront.

Police said four out of five suspects on Thursday several miles away at Grand Avenue and Mandela Parkway near Emeryville and took them into custody.

During a news conference on Thursday, police said there were two crews that hit several spots.

They also hit the 3300 block of Park Boulevard, the 700 block of Market, the 4100 block of Redwood Road, the 600 block of High Street and completed their run in the 2400 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Oakland police credit their success in responding to these crimes to the use of their Special Resource Section East and coordination with the Real-Time Ops Center.

In addition to the one suspect still outstanding from Thursday's string of smash-and-grabs, Oakland police said they're working on an investigation into another crew.

The Source Visual evidence at the scene, interview with clerk, Oakland police.

Thieves broke into the 7-Eleven in Oakland at Grand Avenue and Mandana Boulevard for the second day in a row. April 25, 2025.

